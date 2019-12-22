Cong not thinking in nation’s interest: Kavinder

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, Kavinder Gupta today said that the Congress is blinded by its “anti Modi approach” and has stopped thinking in the nation’s interest.

While addressing the gathering at Nai Basti, here today Gupta said the Congress has adopted the approach to oppose every law enacted by Parliament proposed by BJP and they go the extent of supporting anti-national elements. Quoting the post passage of CAB situation in some of the states of India, Gupta said the oldest national party of country Congress through the communal card is playing with the sentiments of the citizens of the country. He said the CAA is not against any religion and has not provision of depriving any Indian of its citizenship but giving a chance to minorities those living in the three neighbouring counties viz Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to secure Indian citizenship if they want to.

Congress has never been a party of developmental approach in the country, they wanted power only for the growth of its leaders who barring some have been involved in the several crores of scams in the country. Referring to the work started at Ashok Nagar Nai Basti, Ward -23, Gupta said the blacktopping work has been started worth 60 lakh under languished works. Gupta said the long pending demand of the residents have been met and assured the gatherings all other demands of the residents will be looked into and will be taken up for the execution in phased manner.

BJP is committed for the development of J&K and those who lack of vision of witnessing the developmental works in J&K specially in Gandhi Nagar Constituency can accept of Challenge to compare the quality & quantum of works executed in 12 years of their rule versus four years of my service in the constituency. Giving reference to newly constructed deep drain adjoining Sanjay Nagar, Preet Nagar and Shastri Nagar, Gupta said earlier also same was constructed with low quality material which lasted for only 5-6 years. He said the newly constructed drain has been designed in such a way that it may be having life of at-least 40 years. He said every person of the area has to be vigilant during the execution of works and report any shortcoming as has been reported earlier many times.