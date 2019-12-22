JK Science Congress concludes at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Three-day 14th JK Science Congress with the theme “Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future”, organised by University of Jammu in collaboration with the J&K State Science, Technology and Innovation Council, Jammu and Kashmir, concluded today.

In the valedictory function, chief guest was Prof R P Tandon, an eminent professor of University of Delhi. He said that the Congress was a successful event wherein researchers shared their finding with the experts and their own collogues and such types of the events always help in progress of the subject. He said that the quality publication can ultimately help in combating many social issues like job security, water conservation, health, housing etc. He stressed that University and Industry interaction can help in the proper use of the research potential in right direction.

Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, said that in the number of scientific publications, India is ranked at number three wherein most of the contribution are from Engineering Sciences. It means nation is progressing very hard in the field of science. He urged upon the scientists for such progress in other streams of science also, but simultaneously he also stressed that the publications must be in the reputed journals with impact factor. According to him the publications in the predatory journals will always kill the science amplitude of the researcher.

Prof K S Risam, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST Jammu and Prof Talat Ahmed, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, were the special guest of the valedictory function.

Earlier, Prof Naresh Padha, Organizing Secretary of the Congress, presented the conference report. He further said that this was due to the co-operation of 160 members working in 20 different committees who made this event a great success.

Prof Roopma Gandotra, co-organizing secretary said that sustainable development issues were well taken by all the speakers during the event which was the theme of the Congress. The event concluded with the prize distribution among the research students in oral as well as poster presentations during the Congress.

Among others, Deans, Directors, faculty members, officers, participants from various Universities, research scholars and students were also present on the occasion.