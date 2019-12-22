Amit inspects midnight working in GMC Jammu, Psychiatric Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Amit Sharma, Administrator GMC Jammu and Associated Hospitals conducted surprise midnight inspection of Emergency Unit of Government Medical College Hospital Jammu and Government Psychiatry Hospital Jammu on Saturday so as to check the availability of staff and provisioning of requisite services to the general public and patients admitted in these important winter capital hospitals.

During inspection in these hospitals, Amit was very particular in ensuring that all the staff members including CMOs, MOs, Nursing and Para Medical Staff, Security Staff, Cleanliness Staff and Drivers of the Ambulances and other requisite technical staff was present for meeting out all kinds of contingencies especially emergent nature of cases.

Alongside, he also took a round of different 24×7 operational wings of Emergency Unit such as Ultrasound, MRI, Testing Laboratories, Orthopaedic Labs, etc. He directed for immediate corrective measures wherever deficiencies were found regarding cleanliness, dress code, provisioning of services, security deployment, etc.

Administrator Amit Sharma expressed his strong displeasure over the poor cleanliness levels especially in the toilet blocks being maintained by Sulabh staff and gave a strong notice to them to ensure total cleanliness and maintaining 24×7 hygiene especially in the Emergency Unit which remains functional all through days and nights.

He also directed newly deployed security team to ensure minimal flocking of people inside the Emergency block so that proper treatment and focus of the doctors and para-medical staff could be maintained towards the patients. He also enquired about the condition of working of the medical equipments and availability of stock of materials and medicines from the concerned sections which was found satisfactory.

During a round of Government Psychiatry Hospital, Amit Sharma found most of the staff was found present in late hours but few important medicines were found short in stock regarding which he ensured that the concerned Medical Superintendent shall be directed for provisioning in the Hospital. He advised that extra-caution should be taken by the doctors and para-medical staff while treating patients there as the patients are already suffering from severe mental problems.