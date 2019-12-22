DSS celebrates ‘Dogri Manyata Diwas’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS) celebrated the 15th anniversary of inclusion of Dogri Language in the 8th Schedule as ‘Dogri Manyata Diwas’.

A colourful cultural programme was organized at Sabha Bhawan today.

The programme started by lighting the traditional lamp, followed by Dogri Kavi Sammelan and presentation of Dogri folk music by renowned artists. Various poets presented their poetic verses.

The programme included ‘Dogri Folk Songs’ by Shamsher Mohammad Ghulam Mohammad party. Prominent among the poets were Mohan Singh, Dr Gian Singh, Randhir Singh Raipuria, Shivdev Singh Shusil, Usha Kiran, Dr Sushma Rani, Sunita Bhadwal, Darshan Darshi, Bishan Singh Dardi, Kewal Kumar, Mangal Dass Dogra, Vijaya Thakur, Tara Chand Kalandhari, Mulkh Raj Bhamagi and Shamsher Singh.

Asha Kesar presented a Dogri Lok Geet (Bhakh). CS Katal and party presented melodious Baran.

There were talks in Dogri by distinguished Dogra personalities who emphasized the necessity of preserving Dogri language and urged writers and poets to devote themselves in developing, promoting and popularizing the language by writing more and producing quality literature.

While speaking, President DSS Gulchain Singh Charak asserted to put in all efforts to promote Dogri art, culture, language and preserve the Dogra heritage.

The speakers urged the Government to introduce Dogri as a subject in all Government and private schools.

The others speakers resolved to request the UT Government to revive the Jammu Festival which was started by the efforts of DSS about 20 years back in its original form to promote Dogri language, local artists, artisans, folk music/dances and cottage industry.

The resolution was read out by Colonel Dr Virendra K Sahi was unanimously adopted.

The event was also used to honour some selected Dogra personalities, artists among distinguished achievers including former VCs of Jammu University Prof RR Sharma and Prof RD Sharma.

In the end, KS Jamwal presented the formal vote of thanks.

Among others present were President DSS Gulchain Singh Charak, President J&K Ex Services League Major General Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, Colonel Karan Singh, Gambhir Dev Singh Charak, Major General Sunita Kapoor, S Charak, Prem Sagar Gupta, Neeraj Anand, President CTFJ, GA Khawaja, Amanat Ali Shah, Kulbir Singh, RK Sharma, Chhankar Singh, Dharam Chand, SS Bhalwal, Dr GS Charak, RS Manhas, Dr SK Digra, Ravi Singh, Bashir Malik, Baldev Raj, Numberdars, Chowkidars, Panchs and Sarpachs.