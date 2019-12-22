Central Council discusses J&K Waqf issues, takes important decisions

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Dec 22: The 83rd meeting of Central Waqf Council was held at New Delhi, which was presided over by Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, while as Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, the Chairperson of Waqf Development Committee and the Secretary Central Waqf Council Dr S Naqvi were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by all Waqf Executive Members. A major decision regarding digitization of all Waqf records of assets and properties throughout the country by the end of 2020 was taken. Again orders for UIG mapping of the important Waqf managed shrines throughout the country were passed. Central Waqf Council also discussed the extension of Central Waqf Act provisions to the Waqf of J&K. A roadmap was discussed to streamline the J&K Waqf management and to devise the mechanism of ensuring transparency of funds, properties and assets in J&K so that the public trust for J&K Waqf Board is re-established. It was also decided to complete all audits of State & UT Waqf Boards within three months.