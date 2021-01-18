Roll Back SRO- 103

Sir,

I would like to express my view on the enforcement of SRO-130 by Union Territory of Jammu -Kashmir and Ladakh .This SRO-130 has hurt the sentiments of highly qualified unemployed youth across the Union Territories. This SRO unjustifiably reduced the age bar for Civil Servants by 5 years.I think this rule is arbitrary in nature.This SRO will not only impede the participation of those KAS aspirants who have crossed the age limit of 32 but will also add to the rising levels of of frustration among unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir. The applicability of this rule has come as a bolt out of the blue for the Civil Services aspirants through out the length and breadth of J&K.I think it is quite exasperating for our qualified unemployed youth who want to pursue their careers in the civil services The youth have been already facing the tide of unemployment and now this move will make the situation further gloomy. Last but not least I request to Govt of India and Jammu -Kashmir to roll back this new amendment and provide a respite to the resenting KAS aspirants who currently are in a state of extreme distress. The soil of Jammu-Kashmir has already given birth to an IAS Topper in India. Need of the hour is to encourage J&K unemployed youth at a time when even highly qualified unemployed youth have diverted their minds from mainstream life.

Mool Raj

Bhagota (Revera) Panjsoo.

Doda.