A new phase in J&K

Sir,

DDC elections is the new buzzword in J and K. From a dismal ‘below 10%’, voting percentage has shot to almost 52%. Democracy has ultimately vanquished despondency. A new spark of optimism has been lit. Serpentine queues of voters at polling station longing for peace, development and employment – with hope and enthusiasm writ large on their faces – seems to have changed the political narrative over here.

Formulation of DDCs concept is not unique to J&K. District councils are already in place in the North-East just with a view to acting as a reflector of wishes and aspirations of people at district level.

In J&K now everybody is keeping his fingers crossed as to how the Modi led dispensation choreographs the role of newly elected DDCs. And it is again a litmus test of DDCs too. They are confronted with a diverse rainbow of issues – clean drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, metalled roads, proper healthcare, educational facilities, so on and so forth. More so, as to how they are able to reign in ‘bureaucratic overreach’ and bridge the gap between officers and ‘We the people…’

Anyhow one thing which is as clear as day is that a foundation for ‘Naya Jammu & Kashmir’ has been laid. A journey for peace, love, brotherhood and development seems to have started on a positive note. Let us hope it ends on a smoother note with least space for hatred and acumen. We have seen politicians thumping chests and making parrot cries for ‘autonomy’ and ‘self rule’. But real autonomy and self rule has been doled out to the people of J&K in the form of DDCs. Turn around from corruption and lawlessness has been affected. J&K has moved into a new realm of hope and optimism. Let’s all work together to be part and parcel of this mega-initiative of the Modi sarkar.

Juhi Manhas

DDC member

Khoon Udhampur

II

Sir,

The District Development Council elections were held for the first time and peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir. The voter turnout was healthy and the verdict on expected lines. This showcased two things. First, that the elections were free and fair, and second, that people welcomed empowerment at the grassroots level. It will lead to decentralisation of power and benefit citizens. This was possible only because Article 370 was amended by the Narendra Modi Government. Its good effects will show in the long term. Panchayat elections held a couple of years earlier and the DDC elections now have taken the political process to the grassroots. The next step has to be the kickstart of the political process at the state level, as soon as the situation permits.

Inderjeet Sambyal

Jammu