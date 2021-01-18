Some reflections on DDC elections

B D Sharma

The recent peaceful and success fulcompletion of the District Development Council elections in the Union Territory have brought a sense of relief as well as a sense of accomplishment to the Government in general and the election machinery and the security forces in particular. Majority of the political parties have also shown a sense of satisfaction in their performance. The voters have thrown the results in such a way that almost all the political parties have been provided with some rationale and some reason to feel good about the outcome of the elections and extol over their performance.

Thus the Bharatiya Janata Party has reasons to celebrate over their performance as it has succeeded in retaining its hold in majority of the districts in Jammu region as also in making some inroads in Kashmir valley for the first time.It can further derive some satisfaction in winning the largest number of seats byany single party. The Gupkar Group may also be deriving some delight on retaining their hold over their traditional vote bank.The constituents of the Group would also be happy inhaving successfully forged an electoral alliance after being thirsty for each others’ blood for years. They also see in it a step forward in the direction of working out a joint strategy for the elections tothe Legislative Assembly as and when they are held. The recently formed Apni Party, despite its limited success, must be deriving the comfort of being in a position to play the role of king maker in some districts as also to its emergence as a magnet driving the independents towards it. The Party seems to have been energized by the fact that its senior leaders have drawn good crowds in their meetings in the valley.In its Jammu office the seasoned and suave Sh Vijay Bakaya is also organizing garlanding ceremonies for the new entrants in the party every other day.

The Congress Party despite its firm hold in some pockets, has failed to perform to the extent it was expected to. It may, however get some consolation after finding itself ina position to play a key role in some districts for the election of Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons.

Despite these upbeats and heartening signals outof these elections, a number of concerns have also raised their heads for the political parties. These concerns need to be addressed by all the players who are back in the coziness of their offices from the field.

BJP was hopeful of carving out a niche in the minority dominated areas particularly in the Kashmir valley. But it has been successful in making only a nominal impact on this account.The policy framers of the Party seem to have already worked out a strategy to reach out to the people traditionally hostile to it. In the course of achieving this aim it has tasted some success during the current elections. Nobody could ever think that BJP would be able to even hold a rally in Kashmir. So its winning of even a few seats there has added to its standing amongst the minorities. Prime Minister Modi has already made his intentions, of reaching out to the minorities, clear recently when he made some significant remarks while addressing the students of Aligarh Muslim University. But a lot of work needs to be done by it in winning the hearts and minds of this section of society to bring them within its orbit.The Party needs also to diagnose as to why its two former ministers lost the elections. Defeat in some crucial seats like those of Nowshera, Reasi, Kalakot and Marh is also a matter of embarrassment to the Party because these places were represented by its UT president and the former ministers in the previous Govt.

The leaders of the National Conference and the PDP should also delve deep as to how to keep their flocks of Kashmir valley and Jammu region together. PDP has already eroded much of its base in Jammu region recently after its top leaders made some scathing remarks which were not palatable to the Jammuites. The National Conference has managed the ticklish situation some how deftly. These parties should not forget that they have a following in Jammu also and their pronouncements in Kashmir should not have any adverse impact in Jammu. The senior leaders of the two parties must think seriously as to why they had to avoid canvassing in some areas of Jammu during the DDC elections. These parties have to strike a balance in order to cater to the aspirations of their constituents, both of the Valley as well as those of Jammu region. The situation being peculiar on this account needs to be dealt with alot of maturity and sagacity.

Thirdly, all the political leaders must understand that politics no longer remains a part time game and one has to involve heart and soul into it. The BJP has demonstrated this amply during the DDC elections. A number of leaders of the Party had descended from Delhi and camped here continuously, working day in and day out forthe success of their candidates. This must teach a lesson or two to the other parties also as to how to strategize and oil the machinery in fighting the elections. The Congress Party, on the other hand was found lacking in getting its cadre energized for the event. Its tallest leader Ghulam Nabi Azad was not involved at any stage in the affairs of the elections and this has certainly impacted the outcome of elections adversely. Some leaders might not have considered these elections of much consequence. But it must be borne in mind that showing lack of interest bythe leadership in any election sets in motion an inertia amongst the cadre which ultimately tells upon the health of any party. Some leaders of the Congress did come from Delhi for a day or two to the front. However they restricted much of their activities to addressing a press conference or two only. The party should rope in the sulking leaders and reorient its strategy jointly if in future, they want to remain in the race.

Some of the Jammu based parties like JKNPP, BSP and Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party were expected to perform well in some pockets but they were swept away by the gushing currents of BJP. They need to introspect and think of forming some kind of alliance if they want to throwa challenge to BJP.

Majority of the political parties didn’t carry out their ground work skillfully while choosing their candidates for these elections. Since it was clear that the Chairpersons and the Vice Chairpersons had to be elected from amongst the fourteen elected members so the parties should have given mandate to two or three persons who had got maturity and experience of the working of the Government. These experienced individuals, incase of heading the DDC, can take the newly formed institutions towards the path of progress. Since the Chairpersons have to be guides of senior level district officers, they must possess the experience and maturity to inspire and lead the officers from the front. Raw hands may not rise to the occasion on this count.

A cursory look at the list of winning candidates shows that onlya few persons like Taj Mohiudin, a senior Congress leader, Mr Bashir Ahmed Runiyal, a retired IAS officer from Ramban, have the experience and standing which can prove useful for running efficiently the post of Chairperson. It may however, not be taken that young people are not capable of shouldering their responsibility. After some time they will certainly be in a position to handle this responsibility efficiently because it always takes some time to get adequate experience. A combination of experience and fresh blood would have ideally been appropriate and befitting. These elections have in fact thrown a large number of young people in the arena and many of them will surely gain soon enough ingenuity as to be our future crop of leaders.

