Rodic Consultants donates 20 MT Cryogenic Container to GMC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: In an effort to strengthen the Oxygen supply chain in Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, Rodic Consultants Private Limited, a leading infrastructure consultancy, has donated an ISO-certified 20 MT Cryogenic Container to the Hospital.

The Cryogenic Container has been imported from Dubai and will be used for transportation/storage of Liquid Medical Oxygen. It will strengthen the supply chain of oxygen for the benefit of Coronavirus patients.

The Container was handed over to Principal GMC Jammu Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma by Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, who said lauded the entire team of Rodic Consultants for their humanitarian endeavor. This will go a long way in fighting against our collective battle for COVID-19, the DC added.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a massive loss of human lives, and the threat of the third wave looms large. It is our collective responsibility to strengthen preparedness and augment the Government efforts. The initiative has been undertaken as a part of our Corporate Social Responsibility. I am confident that it will ensure the backup for a smooth and hassle-free oxygen supply and save human lives,” said Raj Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, Rodic Consultants.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shashi said the Cryogenic Container will help us in the transport/storage of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) and will go a long way in tackling the deadly wave of COVID-19.

Rodic Consultants has developed a state-of-art digital portal, ‘Oxygen Monitoring System’, for the UP Government for the smooth supply of liquid oxygen in the State. It has also donated a 20MT Cryogenic Container to Bihar Foundation, Government of Bihar, for combating the shortage of liquid medical oxygen supply in Bihar.