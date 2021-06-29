DC Jammu reviews anti flood measures

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: District Development Commissioner Anshul Garg today chaired a meeting of senior officers of the line departments to discuss the anti flood measures in view of ensuing monsoon season.

At the outset, the officers apprised the Deputy Commissioner about the flood prone locations and preparations being made by their departments in these areas.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officers to formulate flood management plans and be ready to meet any kind of eventuality.

He also passed the directions for identification of vulnerable points and cleaning of drains and Nullahs to prevent water logging during the monsoon.

The Chief Medical Officer was directed to ensure sufficient medicine stocks in the district, especially related to water borne diseases. He also asked the concerned officers to make available the dewatering pumps at vulnerable locations as precautionary measures.

The Deputy Commissioner further directed to take immediate action to fill up any identified additional gaps to avert/ tackle any incident(s) during heavy rainfall and flood like situation.

He called for maintaining close coordination among different departments and agencies to safeguard precious lives in case of any eventuality during the rainy season.

The JMC and R&B Department were asked to ensure clearance of all drains in advance to avoid water logging during rains.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officials of PDD to take measures for preventing power supply disruption and keep alternate power lines ready in case of failure of main Line.

The meeting was attended by senior functionaries of JMC, PDD, PHE, Disaster Managements, Police, Irrigation, Health and other concerned departments.