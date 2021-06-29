6 die of COVID in J&K, 308 test +ve

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR/LEH, June 29: Six persons died of COVID-19—two in Jammu region and four in Kashmir division while 308 tested positive for the virus today. For the second consecutive day today, Jammu reported COVID positive cases in double digits.

A 58-year-old man hailing from village Soiyan in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district died of co-morbidities and COVID-19 in the Community Health Centre (CHC) Mendhar while 75-year-old man from Kalihand Ghat in Doda district succumbed to ailments and the virus in Government Medical College (GMC) Doda.

Jammu today registered 99 cases, the highest 22 in Doda district, 20 Kishtwar, 16 Udhampur, 12 Jammu, 10 Poonch, nine Ramban, eight Rajouri and one each in Samba and Reasi districts while Kathua didn’t report any fresh case.

As against 99 new cases, 149 persons recovered from the virus.

Maximum 38 recoveries were reported in Doda, 23 in Rajouri, 22 Jammu, 17 Udhampur, 12 Kishtwar, 10 Samba, nine Reasi and six each in Poonch, Ramban and Kathua districts.

Jammu region now has 1,19,524 Corona cases. Among them, 1968 are active positives while 1,15,454 have recovered from the virus and there have been 2102 casualties.

Maximum 1133 COVID fatalities have been reported in Jammu district followed by 219 in Rajouri, 149 Kathua, 131 Udhampur, 118 Samba, 113 Kathua, 91 Poonch, 63 Ramban, 43 Reasi and 42 in Kishtwar district.

Meanwhile, Ladakh today reported 58 new COVID positives cases including 56 in Leh and two in Kargil district

No COVID death has been reported in Ladakh for last more than a week now.

Ladakh’s Corona count today crossed 20,000 and stood at 20022 including 308 active positives cases, 19512 recoveries and 202 deaths—144 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Kashmir today reported 209 cases of COVID-19 and four people succumbed to the viral infection.

One person each died at SMHS hospital Srinagar, Government Medical College hospital in Anantnag, DRDO Hospital in Srinagar and District Hospital Pulwama.

Those who tested positive include 84 from Srinagar, 29 from Baramulla, 18 from Budgam, 5 from Pulwama, 21 from Kupwara, 16 from Anantnag, 13 from Bandipora, 12 from Ganderbal, 9 from Kulgam and 2 from Shopian.

As per officials figures, 69,916 positive cases including 827 deaths and 68,181 recoveries are from Srinagar, 23,212 including 278 deaths and 22,662 recoveries are from Baramulla, 22,525 including 22,045 recoveries and 204 deaths are from Budgam, 14,854 including 14,442 recoveries and 191 deaths are from Pulwama, 13,786 including 165 deaths and 13,317 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,034 including 15,550 recoveries and 200 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,292 cases including 9,031 and 100 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,579 including 9,310 recoveries and 76 deaths are from Ganderbal, 11,025 including 10,709 recoveries and 115 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,551 including 5,476 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in Kashmir division has reached 195,774 including 190,723 recoveries and 2,214 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 4,805 including 2,837 from Kashmir division.

With 493 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 306,177 which is 97,10 percent of the total cases.

In the meantime, the number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are decreasing and have come down to below 5,000 from 50, 000 cases.