Jammu under grip of severe hot, little relief from July 2

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: The winter capital city-Jammu has come under the grip of severe hot weather conditions for the last two days and there seems to be no respite from harsh weather conditions till July 2.

Jammu today recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius as compared to 40.2 degrees Celsius on Monday while City recorded 38.1 degrees maximum day temperature on Sunday. Amidst unscheduled power cuts and poor water supply, the Jammuites are facing immense hardships during these harsh summer days and rushing to the hill stations to beat the heat.

With the mercury rising day by day, the people, especially children and youth are seen getting some relief from the heat wave, after having dip in the Ranbir Canal or its distributaries. The rush at the Jammu canals has also increased within last few days besides the tourist destinations like Patnitop, Sanasar, Bhaderwah, Pancheri, Mantalai, Latti, Dudu areas. On last Sunday, Pancheri station witnessed arrival of nearly 100 light motor vehicles of local tourists with very little facilities available there. Sansar also continued to experience heavy rush for the last couple of days.

According to Meteorological Department, there will be further increase in Jammu’s day temperature during next two days up to maximum 44 degrees Celsius. After rain with gutsy winds on July 2 and even on July 3, the temperature would experience some sharp fall providing great relief to the people from scorching heat in Jammu, Samba and Kathua areas.

The spokesman further disclosed that winter capital- Jammu today recorded a maximum of 42.5 degrees and minimum 26.6 deg Celsius temperature, holy township of Katra maximum 38.6 degrees C and minimum 24.4 degrees, Bhaderwah town maximum 33.8 degree C temperature and minimum 16.2 degrees while, Batote maximum 31.8 deg C and minimum 18.8 deg C temperature.

Gulmarg in Kashmir recorded a maximum of 25.5 degrees C and Pahalgam 28 deg C temperatures today. Srinagar City experienced a maximum temperature of 33.3 degrees C while Kookernag 31.2 deg C today.

Pahalgam town also recorded lowest night temperature of 9.5 degrees C in entire J&K last night, followed by night temperature of 10.4 degrees C by Leh town in UT of Ladakh. Kargil town recorded a maximum temperature of 28.0 deg C while Leh 27.4 degrees C today, the spokesman added.