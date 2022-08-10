Reliance Motors launches Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Reliance Motors, Newplot (Jammu) today launched the much-anticipated Royal Enfield Hunter 350.

The all-new Hunter 350 was launched by ASM Sales Jatinder Thakur along with SP Vikram Singh and MD Reliance Motors Vikas Rathore. The prices of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 start at Rs 1.49 lakh and they go up to Rs 1.68 lakh, ex-showroom.

The new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is offered in two variants – Retro & Metro, which have been spread across three trim levels. Moreover, it will be offered in eight colour schemes. They are – Rebel Black, Rebel Red, Rebel Blue, Dapper Ash, Dapper White, and Dapper Grey for the Hunter Metro. The Hunter 350’s Retro variant will be available in Factory Silver and Factory Black shades.

The price starts at Rs 1.50 lakh for the base Retro variant, while the higher Metro variant is priced between Rs 1.64 lakh and 1.69 lakh depending on the colour option. This makes it the most affordable of the J-platform motorcycles, with its siblings the Classic 350 and Meteor 350.

There is difference of 17 kg between the Hunter’s two variants as there are a number of key differences between the two bikes. The biggest visual differentiator is the wire-spoke wheels on the Retro vs the alloy units on the Metro. The contrasting wheels are also wrapped in different rubber (they differ in the model, sizes and presence of a tube), and it’s the Metro that has the chunkier tyres, with a tubeless combination of 110/70-17 and 140/70-17 Ceat Zoom XL hoops. The Retro rolls on 110/80-17 and 120/80-17 tyres.

Another big difference between the two variants is in the braking system, where the Metro gets a 270mm rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS, while the Retro gets a lower spec, with a rear drum brake and single-channel ABS. The two bikes also receive slightly different instrument clusters, with the Retro getting the more basic one, and the final few differences are an LED tail-lamp on the Metro vs a conventional halogen bulb on the Retro.