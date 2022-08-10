All-new Hyundai TUCSON launched in India

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 10: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), country’s first smart mobility solutions provider and the largest exporter since its inception, launched the dynamic and luxurious all-new Hyundai TUCSON. Hyundai’s flagship SUV–the all-new Hyundai TUCSON exemplifies advanced technology and modern dynamism, forming the Vanguard that will define future mobility transformation in India.

Unsoo Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “Our vision for the all-new Hyundai TUCSON was to reshape possibilities and reignite imaginations of our customers by introducing a world-class SUV to India. This global best-seller for Hyundai in 2021 has truly captivated the imagination of customers in India and reflects our global identity in the most immaculate fashion.”

The all-new Hyundai TUCSON is available at 246 Hyundai Signature Outlets in 125 cities across India. With 29 first & best in segment features, the all-new Hyundai TUCSON is the most advanced SUV in this segment.

It will offer customers an unparalleled safety experience with Hyundai SmartSense–Level 2 ADAS (19 features). Customers can experience superlative connected car technology with the all-new Hyundai TUCSON offering more than 60 Hyundai Bluelink features.

It will also boast of the segment’s most powerful diesel engine that offers 137 kW of power and 416 Nm of torque. With an immersive interspace experience, all-new Hyundai TUCSON features the segment’s longest wheelbase and best in segment length of 4 630 mm. The all-new Hyundai TUCSON introductory ex-showroom price starts from INR 27,69,700. The waiting period for the all-new Hyundai TUCSON stands at 8 – 10 months.

Meanwhile HMI is targeting to sell 5 000 units/year of this global bestseller in India.