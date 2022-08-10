Lawyers, PHE workers, Yuva Rajput Sabha hold joint protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Continuing the agitation for the demand of construction of multi storey complex in the court premises at Janipura, the members of the J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu today took out a massive rally.

The rally which passed through Janipura, New Plots, Mian Dido Chowk Ambphalla and B C Road was joined by protesting PHE Daily Wagers at Bus Stand and culminated at Maharaja Hari Singh statute on Tawi Bridge where the members of Yuva Rajput Sabha and other social organizations also participated in the protest.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders of the J&K High Court Bar Association, Yuva Rajput Sabha and PHE Daily Wagers Association expressed anguish over delaying tactics of the Government towards the genuine demands.

Bar President M K Bhardwaj highlighted demand for construction of multi storey building to house CAT, Registration, Consumer Courts, DRT, AFT, Accountability Commission etc for the benefit of general public and the lawyers.

He further stated that the Government is expected to provide infrastructure for the welfare and the convenience of the public. He asked the LG administration and Union Government to take immediate decision conceding the genuine demands projected by the Bar. He also asked the Government to declare Holiday on the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji (23rd September).

Further, he strongly urged the LG administration to regularize the services of PHE Daily wagers besides conceding their other demands without any further delay.

All the office bearers namely Surjeet Singh Andotra (General Secretary), Aditya Sharma (Joint Secretary), Amandeep Singh (Treasurer), Gagandeep Singh Lucky (YLA Vice President), Yaseer Farooq Khan (YLA General Secretary), Karanjeet Singh Johal (Joint Secretary YLA), Naresh Kumar (Treasurer YLA), besides many senior and young lawyers participated in the protest rally.