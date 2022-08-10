Dr Jitendra inaugurates International Conference, shares India’s roadmap for climate protection

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Aug 10 : While inaugurating the 3-day International Conference on “Systems Analysis for Enabling Integrated Policy Making” here today, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh shared India’s roadmap for climate protection and that noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is playing a leading role in addressing this issue at global level.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, under Prime Minister Modi, India has presented a roadmap to the world about the mitigation measures by building upon the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibility (CBDR). He pointed out that India is committed to reducing its aggregate greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) by one billion tonnes by 2030, decreasing its dependency on fossil fuels by 50 per cent of the total consumption in 2030; reducing carbon to GDP intensity by 45 per cent from the 2005 levels and making entire country carbon neutral by 2070.

The Minister said, India has been traditionally vulnerable to natural disasters on account of its unique geo-climate conditions. Floods, droughts, cyclones, earthquakes, and landslides have been a recurrent phenomenon, but recent events have become erratic with an unpredictable frequency and intensity that are being attributed to climate change. The Minister, however added that India being a leader in disaster management, the world looks up to us for global challenges such as climate change.

Dwelling on historical perspective, Dr Jitendra Singh said, since the turn of the 20th century the global average temperature has risen, sea levels have increased, the oceans have warmed and become more acidic, land and sea ice has melted, and the atmospheric carbon dioxide level has increased. He said, it is widely felt that human activities are largely the cause of climate change and these may lead to Food insecurity and Water scarcity: Similarly, disaster and climate change events have led to increased or decreased precipitation that have impacted the water supplies leading to scarcity or flooding or stagnation, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh underlined that the battle against this mammoth climate change cannot be fought alone and the scientific communities need to talk in harmony toward a shared goal of mitigating climate change and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Minister called for building up strong regional collaboration for systems research and design policy directives with collective efforts to deal with climate Change.

Dr Jitendra Singh told the gathering that COVID-19 brought forth the inherent resilience and capabilities, as when the pandemic hit, there was hardly any PPE kits, adequate masks or treatment protocols, but under Modi’s vision India successfully came up with 2 indigenously developed vaccines – Covaxin and Covishield in a short span of time and thereafter developed the DNA vaccine.

The Minister said, the world was never ready for the COVID 19 pandemic although it was much informed and prepared, though incomplete. He, however added that when global disasters happen, common capabilities come together and get integrated. He said, larger the integration, greater the good for humanity.