NEXA, Jamkash Vehicleades launches India’s much awaited SUV ‘The Grand Vitara’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: NEXA Showroom, Jamkash Vehicleades launched the power packed SUV, The Grand Vitara today at its Channi Himmat showroom.

Amidst a huge assembly, the Grand Vitara was unveiled by Col Pritam Chand Sharma (Retd), COO & ED, Jamkash Vehicleades Private Limited along with the guests of honour DP Singh Regional Manager (SBI RO2) and Gaurav Dave Area Manager N2 (MSIL).

Grand Vitara, with its revolutionary powertrain options, class-leading features, immersive driving experience and the NEXA signature “Crafted Futurism” design language, is set to usher in a new era in the mid-SUV segment. While working on the Grand Vitara the focus has been on the “Grandeur Experience”. MSIL created a new breed of SUVs that could excel in all types of terrains and satisfy different consumer preferences. For the first time, a Maruti Suzuki vehicle is featuring self-charging hybrid technology – Intelligent Electric Hybrid.

The Grand Vitara features the “crafted futurism design philosophy” that captures NEXA’s essence and communicates exclusivity and Premiumness. Much-awaited premium SUV, Grand Vitara is a revolution which will take the driving experience to a whole new dimension. With its unmistakable bold SUV stance, muscular wheel arches, sweeping shoulders, R17 precision cut alloy wheels and NEXA’s signature design elements, The Grand Vitara embodies a strong, assertive and distinct road presence. The large crowd was seen impressed with the vehicle features and the hospitality shown by the NEXA Showroom, Jamkash Vehicleades Private Limited.

The Grand Vitara is available in multiple powertrain options which includes 1.5L Intelligent Electric Hybrid, Dual Power System: Electric motor and internal combustion engine, Self-charging strong hybrid electric system with Energy regeneration, Multiple drive modes (EV, Eco, Power and Normal), Superior acceleration & performance and Best In-Class fuel efficiency of 27.97 km/l. Combined with new age powertrains, Grand Vitara is equipped with Next-gen technologies such as Colored Head Up Display, 360 View Camera with approaching object detection & dynamic reverse gridlines, 22.86 cm (9″) Smart Play Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Car play & Android auto and Qi-certified Wireless charger with LED indicator

