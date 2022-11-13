Recruitment scam, joblessness, price rise BJP’s achievements: Wani, Bhalla

Govt fails to ensure security to minorities

Excelsior Correspondent

BISHNAH, Nov 13: JKPCC chief and former minister Vikar Rasool Wani and working president Raman Bhalla have alleged that joblessness, recruitment scams and price rise are the achievements of UT administration under BJP regime and asked people to teach BJP a lesson in coming elections.

Addressing an impressive workers rally at Bishnah today senior party leaders lashed out at the BJP for fake and hollow promises during polls but gave joblessness, number of recruitment scams and unprecedented price rise during it’s tenure.

Vikar Rasool said BJP regime destroyed Jammu and Kashmir, in various spheres, as it lost it’s identity, status, right over jobs, lands, opportunities of trade and transport and business besides whatsoever selections/recruitments were done in the UT, witnessed corruption and scams. People were exploited in the name of bright future, control on prices and two crore jobs annually but today all promises have fallen flat except politics of hate and division, maligning previous governments but selling of national assets created by Congress in 60 years.

Demonetisation and wrong economic policies have led to joblessness and unprecedented price hike. Huge taxes are being imposed on common man to please the crony capitalism and waive of lakhs crores of bank loans of big capitalists under Modi Government. The J&K was a historical state with much better living conditions than most of states in the country but it has been divided, downgraded in it’s status and powers and pushed into atmosphere of political uncertainty. But BJP exploited the people in the name of bright future, elimination of terrorism and creating lot of jobs. After nine years of BJP’s rule and three and half years of direct Central rule, what has been achieved and benefitted to the people of Jammu and Kashmir- no democracy, joblessness, scams in recruitments, huge taxations, unprecedented price rise and targetted killings.

Bhalla lashed out at BJP for it’s failures on all fronts and destroying the historical state and pushing the people especially youth and poor into great sufferings. He said Kashmir has become more unsafe for minorities and outside people including the peace loving locals under UT regime remote controlled by BJP. The Kashmiri minorities and Jammu employees are being forced to serve in sensitive areas at the cost of their lives and not paid salaries. The daily wagers, need based, Anganwadi, Asha workers, NYC and various category of contractual adhoc employees are suffering after over decades of services.

The rally was organised by senior leader Shashi Sharma and addressed by senior party leaders Yogesh Sawhney, Ravinder Sharma, TS Bajwa (Ex-MP), Gurbachan Kumari, NSUI National president Neeraj Kundan, Hari Singh Chib, Rajnish Sharma, Vijay Sharma, PYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, Ex- PYC president Pranav Shagotra, Pawan Raina, Sanjeev Sharma, Pankaj Dogra, Dawarka Choudhary, Rajveer Singh, Karan Bhagat and others.