KYSS delegation meets DC Jammu, seeks exclusion of Saini community from backward classes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: A delegation of All J&K Kshatriya Yuva Saini Sabha (KYSS) led by its president Suksham Singh met Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa and submitted a memorandum in support of their demand with regard to exclusion of the Saini community from the Backward Classes.

President All J&K Saini Sabha, Pritam Singh also accompanied the delegation. Suksham Singh apprised the DC that the Government Order S O 537, dated 19th October, 2022 brought Saini Community under the ambit of OSC/OBC reservation without any proper surveys, terming it as a clear violation of all the set of guidelines and parameters laid down by the Mandal Commission Report and the judgment in Indra Sawhney (Indra Sawhney Vs Union of India) 1992 Supp (3) SCC 217.

“We, Saini community respectfully decline this decision to include our Saini (Kshatriya) community of J&K into this reserved category,” he said, adding “Our Saini community of J&K doesn’t satisfy even a single indicator out of eleven indicators of backwardness specified by Mandal Commission Report. This is clear violation of constitution as well as it hurts the sentiments of our Saini community.”

“The youth as well as elders of Saini community unanimously and peacefully decline the grant of OSC status to our community,” he said, demanding that a proper survey and economical data should be prepared of our Saini community as a whole to clarify the social and economical backwardness of the community.

The delegation appealed to the DC to look into the matter by going through the facts and exclude the Saini Community from the lists of reserved castes.

The DC gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured to look into the matter by taking up with matter with the authorities concerned.

The delegation comprised of Amandeep Singh Saini (general secretary Youth), Neeraj Saini, Rahul Saini, Amit Saini, Ranjan Singh Saini, Amit Saini (executive member), Abhimanyu Singh, Gourav Saini, Rohit Saini and Manav Saini.