Restore statehood to J&K  without more delay: Harsh

*Many Sarpanchs, Panchs join AAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Seeking early restoration of statehood to J&K and installation of an elected government, former minister and Chairman AAP J&K State Co-ordination Committee, Harsh Dev Singh today said that prolonged Central rule in the erstwhile state was a negation of the constitutional guarantees enshrined in the constitution of India.

He said that several assurances by the Central Govt of restoring statehood to J&K at the appropriate time had failed to inspire the people of J&K who had lost faith in all such ‘melodramatic rants’ of the BJP leadership.

Singh was addressing a press conference during the course of induction of dozens of Sarpanchs and Panchs into Aam Aadmi Party at party headquarters in Jammu today. The new entrants were introduced by Raj Kapoor and Dharam Singh Bittu, senior leaders of the Party.

Addressing media persons, Harsh Dev said that while the people of the erstwhile state were mystified and befuddled by the abrupt abrogation of Article 370, they had expressed their strong opposition to the dismantling of 200 year old historical State of J&K and downgrading it to the level of UT. He said that such move of BJP led government had not only lowered the morale of the people of erstwhile State but caused huge disenchantment in the hearts and minds of the general masses.

“History bears testimony that J&K acceded to the Union of India in 1947 only due to the historic decision taken by Maharaja Hari Singh despite numerous stumbling blocks. The demotion of State to UT level was not only unprecedented in the history but amounted to huge disparagement of the patriotic people of Jammu and Kashmir”, Singh said.

Alleging continued neglect of Jammu region even after abrogation of Article 370, Singh said that BJP had failed to redeem any of its promises made to its electorates with majority of the development projects of state having been either stalled or abandoned. The only achievement of the BJP led government after Article 370 abrogation appeared to be the installation of multiple Toll Plazas and opening of multiple liquor vends, Singh asserted.

Demanding early restoration of statehood, AAP leader urged for personal intervention of the President of India to save the people of J&K from dictatorial regime.