MoS Cooperation, DoNER concludes two day visit to Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Nov 13: Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), B L Verma, today concluded his two day tour of Anantnag.

The visit was part of Centre Government’s ambitious public outreach program which is aimed at to assess the ground situation and take the feedback from the public and PRIs so that corrective measures are taken remove development deficit.

The Minister chaired an officers’ meeting to review the development scenario and implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes and other programmes in the district.

Verma enquired about the implementation of ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ scheme and was informed that the schemes for the same are being implemented under JJM and are under execution. The MoS said that the schemes related to this initiative must be completed within the stipulated timeline to ensure portable drinking water reaches each household in the district.

The Minister also reviewed sector wise physical and financial progress on R&B, Education, Health, KPDCL, Jal Shakti, RDD, DIC, Sports Council, Handicrafts and Handlooms, Agriculture, Horticulture and other departments. He emphasized timely completion of works taken up under all vital sectors.

He took stock of implementation of PMAY(G), PMAY (U), CRF, languishing, PMGSY, PMDP, PM SEHAT, OoSC, PM POSHAN, SAMAGRA Shiksha, NSAP, ISSS, Scholarships, PMEGP, MUMKIN, TEJASWINI, PM KISAN and PMMSY in the district.

Regarding wool production, it was apprised that unprocessed wool is being exported outside the UT due to unavailability of wool processing industry in J&K and the breeders fetch poor prices for their unprocessed produce.

MoS directed the concerned officer to prepare and submit a proposal regarding setting up of a wool processing unit in the UT so that value addition can be accrued to the producers which will incentivize more people to take up sheep rearing. He said that suitable interventions and market linkages in sectors where there is excess demand are critical for creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Several issues including construction of new DC office complex, new building for Maternity and Child Care Hospital, widening of Janglat Mandi Khanabal road, Mini Secretariat at Kokernag, Administrative Complex at Dooru among others were put before the Union Minister who assured that assistance will be provided to projects of public importance.

Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, gave a brief overview of the demography, geography, healthcare facilities, key infrastructure projects and district development plan.

Union Minister e-inaugurated ANM School at Kokernag completed at a cost of Rs 2.68 crore besides laying e- foundation of BDO Office Larnoo to be constructed with a cost of Rs 50 lakh, 3 projects in education sector including 9 room double storey building at HSS Seer, 6 room additional accommodation at HSS Devalgam and 6 room additional accommodation at HSS Salia worth Rs 4.25 crore.

To promote innovation and entrepreneurship, the Union Minister distributed appreciation letters and cash rewards among three students and their mentors from Anantnag who had recently innovated an egg incubator. He also gave an appreciation letter as well as cash reward to Tufail Yaqoob, a student from Anantnag who qualified the prestigious JEE Advanced.

Union MoS, later, interacted with members of various cooperative societies as well as employees of Cooperative Department Anantnag.

Union MoS said that the Ministry of Cooperation aims to increase the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies from 63000 to 3 lakh. He said that special focus is on agriculture, horticulture, dairy and fisheries sector. He said that these societies increase the leverage as compared to individual sellers and help in fetching favourable prices for the members. He said that societies will be instrumental for more equitable distribution of benefits among the genuine beneficiaries.