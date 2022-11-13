Sinha meets Modi, Rajnath; briefs them on raising farmers income, agri exports

LG presents J&K’s Saffron to PM as gift of gratitude from people

*Development works, security scenario also discussed

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Nov 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi and briefed them on development and security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir besides efforts being made for raising farmers income.

He presented a basket of Saffron grown in Jammu and Kashmir to the Prime Minister.

“A special gift of gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from people of Jammu and Kashmir. In ancient Indian tradition, Saffron is referred as ‘Bahukam’, As harvest festivity draws near, symbol of joy and light GI tagged exquisite and enchanting produce is ready to be delivered globally,” Office of LG J&K tweeted tagging the photograph of Sinha presenting bucket of Saffron to Modi.

The Office of LG J&K said the Lieutenant Governor also briefed the Prime Minister about raising farmers’ income and time-bound implementation of reforms to boost agriculture exports.

“Briefed the Prime Minister about recommendations of Apex Committee on holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors for raising farmers’ income and time-bound implementation of reforms to boost agriculture exports, creation of modern infrastructure and value chains,” the Office of LG J&K said in another tweet.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) India tweeted: “Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

The Lieutenant Governor is also reported to have briefed the Prime Minister about development works going on in Jammu and Kashmir besides security scenario in the Union Territory especially in the Valley.

Later, Manoj Sinha also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and reportedly apprised him about situation prevailing along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, anti-militancy operations in the Valley and other aspects of the situation.

A tweet by the Raksha Mantri Office (RMO) India said: “The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha called on Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today”.

Last month, the Defence Minister had visited Kashmir and reviewed security situation in the Union Territory as well as Line of Control with Army Commanders. Later, he also visited Leh in the Union Territory of Ladakh and inaugurated large number of bridges and roads in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and other parts of the country through video conferencing from Shyok, Leh.

Situation along the LoC with Pakistan in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region and Baramulla and Kupwara districts in the Kashmir valley has been normal with no major ceasefire violation since February 2021 when fresh ceasefire agreement came into effect between Armies of India and Pakistan.

However, infiltration attempts by the militants continued which are effectively foiled by the Indian troops and the intruders eliminated.

Only yesterday, Manoj Sinha while addressing The Chanakya Dialogue organized by the Chanakya Forum hit out at Pakistan saying the neighbouring country has been continuously trying to push militants into Jammu and Kashmir to disrupt peace.

“If anybody is connected with terrorism, it creates problems and stops development. Even if a very few people are involved in terror activities, it impacts society,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor will return here tomorrow morning from New Delhi and inaugurate 69th All India Cooperative Week.