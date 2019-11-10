Randhawa dedicates culvert to public

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Former Member Legislative Council (Ex-MLC), Ch. Vikram Randhawa, today dedicated a newly constructed culvert to the people at Rohi Morh in Ward No-73 of Gandhi Nagar Assembly segment.

While speaking on the occasion, Randhawa said that it was the long pending demand of the people of the area as there was no other bridge over the nallah and the people were facing lot of hardships in crossing this nallah to reach their homes. He said that during rainy season it was like nightmare for the people to reach their home and even the nallah was risking the lives of the students and children. He said that with the construction of this culvert cum bridge many localities which were on the other side of the nallah have now got connected.

Randhawa further said that the BJP Government at the Centre is fully committed for the all round development of the people and to provide basic infrastructure is the foremost duty of the leaders of the BJP. He said that the amount of Rs 5 lakh for the construction of this culvert-cum bridge was provided by the Member Parliament for Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary seat, Jugal Sharma out of his MPLAD fund.

Randhawa informed the people that the Central Government is keen in developing all the hamlets of the Jammu and Kashmir particularly those which have been ignored by the previous regimes. He said that priority would be given to the works which are of imminent need.

Others present on the occasion include Vijay Sharma, Ashok Khajuria, Pitambar Sharma, Inder Sharma, Gurdayal Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Rohit Khajuria and Girdhari Lal.