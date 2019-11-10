Seminar on ‘J&K – Vikas Ka Naya Model Kya’ held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Media Scan and Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi today organised a seminar on ‘J&K—Vikas Ka Naya Model Kya’ at national capital.

Ashish Kumar Anshu, Director Media Scan delivered the welcome address.

Speaking on the occasion Ankur Sharma, Chairman IkkJutt Jammu said, panacea to all the problems in J&K lies with empowering the people of Jammu region.

He said that government of India’s total focus lies on Jihad gripped Kashmir and people of Jammu along with the nationalist Kashmiris are nowhere in focus.

Sharma also said that Jammu people are feeling that they are unnecessarily punished for being Indians.

Shailender Aima, Chairman Panun Kashmir said that genocide of Kashmiri Hindus should be recognized and trials for that should be initiated.

Mohammad Tariq Shah, President Jio Aur Jeene Do said that creation of Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir has generated hopes among the people that now both the regions would be governed equitably and efficiently.

Ajaat Jamwal, President JK Unity Foundation said that way forward in J&K UT will depend primarily on the outcome of narrative war unleashed by Pakistan, separatist flanks in Kashmir, Congress and left.

Prof. Madhu Purnima Kishwar, Founder Manushi said, nationalist people of Jammu have always been ignored by the powers in Delhi.

Pawan Sharma, social activist stressed upon the need for addressing the concerns of the people of JK UT and Ladakh on jobs and development.

Ashutosh Bhatnagar, National Secretary Jammu Kashmir Study circle said govt of India should focus on development of unexplored tourism areas in J&K.

Smita Mishra conducted the proceedings.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Satish Sharma, Ashwani Kumar, Dr. Rudresh Narayan Mishra, Dr. Harnake Gill, Ramit Bhaderwahi, Amit Gupta.