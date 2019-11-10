CEC inaugurates capacity building programme for BDC Chairpersons

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Nov 10: Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan inaugurated 2-day capacity building training programme for the newly elected Chairpersons of Block Development Councils (BDCs) here today.

The capacity building training programme has been organized by Centre for Social Development and Policy Research (CSDPR), Kargil Ladakh, in collaboration with the District Administration Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil.

Executive Councilor for Rural Development, Er Phunsog Tashi, Programme Officer ICDS Kargil Kaneez Fatima, Chairperson CSDPR Kaneez Fatima, District Panchayat Officer Kargil Shabir Hussain, Chairpersons of the BDCs, Block Development Officers (BDOs), members of NGOs and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEC said that the capacity building programme has been organized to impart necessary training besides to build up the capacity and enlighten the newly elected BDC members about their roles and responsibilities.

The CEC urged the newly elected BDC members to work with dedication and commitment for effective monitoring and execution of developmental works and welfare schemes in their respective blocks. He said that similar types of capacity building programmes and exposure visits would be conducted for other public representatives like Councilors, Sarpanchs, Panchs and other stakeholders for which special funding provision would be projected in the annual budget next year.

Executive Councilor for Rural Development, Er Phunsog Tashi also spoke on the occasion and expressed optimism that the training programme would go a long way in enlightening the BDC Chairpersons about their roles and responsibilities which would enable them to contribute towards bringing tangible results on ground.

Earlier, while giving an overview of the two day programme, Chairperson CSDPR Kargil Ladakh, Kaneez Fatima said that there would be different sessions during which the speakers would enlighten the BDC Chairpersons about the importance of moral, ethics and values in leadership and governance, strategies of effective liaisoning with the Administration, issues of block development, women leadership, group exercises on expectations and challenges, best practices in rural governance: stories from rest of India besides other related aspects.

She also spoke about other activities of CSDPR for giving impetus to human resource development in the district.