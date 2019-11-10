Impressive Nagar Kirtan taken out

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 10: In connection with celebration of 550 years of Guru Nanak Dev Ji birthday, a Nagar Kirtan was taken out here today under tight security arrangements.

The Nagar Kirtan was led by Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Sawan Chack, member, Mohinder Singh. It started from Gurdwara Kalgidhar Sawan Chack, Kathua and passed through various parts of the Kathua town like Bus Stand, Ambedkar Chowk, Shaheedi Chowk, Main Bazar, Gurudwara Singh Sabha and concluded at Gurdwara later.

The Palaki of Guru Nanak Devi Ji was well decorated with flowers followed by large number of devotees chanting the Bhajan Kirtan and highlighting the teachings of Guru Nanak Ji,. The Raggi Jathas were chanting the Bhajan and showering blessing of Guru Ji on devotees who participated in Nagar Kirtan. The DGPC Gurdwara Kalgidhar member Mohinder Singh said that Gurunanak Dev Ji gave the message of equality for all religions irrespective of caste and creed. He also educate the people about social evils and asked them to live with peace and brotherhood.

He said the teachings of Guru Nanak Ji are very valuable and relevant today as well when the life is fast and full of tension.

The members of civil society, political organization and social organization joined the Nagar Kirtan. A Guru Ka Langer was also arranged at Gurdwara Singh Sabha Kathua. The tight security arrangements were made during the Nagar Kirtan to avert any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, on the eve of 550th Parkash Parab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Vadeya Da Satkar Langar Sewa Samiti, NGO, in collaboration with Max Hospital Delhi organised a free 9th medical camp at Pouni Chak village on the outskirts of Jammu today.

Tarun Uppal a social activist inaugurated the medical camp in presence of Rajan Gupta, Ashok Jogi, Yashraj, Madan Sharma, Subash Sharma, RP Sharma and other social activists.

People of Pouni Chak and its adjoining areas viz Sarri, Khanpur, Bhadror, Akalpur, Sarorah, Talab Tillo and Go Manahasan participated in the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Uppal complemented the NGO for organising free medical camp for the people of rural areas. He called for massive outreach of health services to rural areas to ensure health for all and to generate awareness about various diseases.

Uppal said that the effort will go a long way in reaching out to the people virtually at their door-steps. “General awareness and regular check-up can help fight various maladies and ensuring a disease-free society,” he said, adding that the people, especially old, women and children need constant check-ups and monitoring.

The officials of Vadeya Da Satkar informed that the camp was conducted to provide free medicare faculties to the people living on the outskirts of Jammu.