Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervor, gaiety

JAMMU, Nov 10: Eid-e-Milad-un -Nabi -the birthday of Prophet Mohammed was celebrated with religious fervor and gaiety across Jammu region today.

Muslim devotees thronged mosques to celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and offer special prayers as authorities today eased out restrictions in most parts of Jammu region but did not allow any major procession to be taken out due to prohibitory orders, officials said.

Barring border district of Poonch and some sensitive pockets, the people were allowed free movement with police and paramilitary personnel removing the blockades and barbed wire from the roads early this morning, they said.

Curfew-like restrictions were witnessed in most parts after the authorities imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday midnight as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order ahead of Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

With the day passing off peacefully, the curbs on the movement of the people was lifted late Saturday, the officials said. However no major procession was allowed to be taken out in Jammu city as a precautionary measure.

A huge Milad procession was allowed in Rajouri district town but no other major religious processions, including Nagar Kirtan’ by Sikhs, were permitted by the authorities anywhere else, the officials said.

However, Muslim and Sikh devotees were allowed to assemble at their places of worship, the officials said, adding that devotees took out minor processions in their localities but were not allowed to move on the main roads.

“We are peace loving citizens and have sought permission from the administration for Milad procession from Lakhdata Bazar to Gujjar Nagar in Jammu. When senior police officers informed us that prohibitory orders are in force and no procession will be allowed, we decided against taking out a procession,” Masjid Committee chairman, Lakhdata Bazar Mushtaq Ahmad Mir said.

In Jammu the Muslims thronged various mosques to offer prayers.

As per reports from other towns a religious procession was taken out in Kathua town in connection with celebration of Eid -e-Milad -un-Nabi today.

A large number of Muslims drawn from different parts of the town participated in the religious procession which was taken out under the leadership of Haji Faquir Hussain Qazi. It stared from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park, Kathua and passed through various parts of the town. Later it concluded at Eidgah Maidan Kathua.

The Muslim devotees prayed for peace and brotherhood on the occasion.

A procession was taken out on the occasion of Eid -e-Milad-un-Nabi in Vijaypur town of Samba district also. The procession started from Block Ground Vijaypur and it culminated at Jamia Masjid Thalori. The people were holding Tri Colour in their hands to show their faith and solidarity with the country.

The procession was headed by Moulvi Sarfraz , Master Hasham Ali, Allah Rahim, Panch Rehmat Ali and Lal Hussian. The local people of different communities greeted their Muslim brethren on the occasion.

The special prayers were offered for peace and prosperity of the Jammu and Kashmir as well as India.

Giving religious discourses Molvi Sarfraz appealed people to maintain peace and brotherhood. He said that people of India have laid the example of peace and brotherhood during the time of historic verdict given by SC of India on Ayodhya verdict.

He also threw light on the life and teachings of Prophet Mohammed. He said Prophet Mohammed lived a simple and disciplined life and devoted it for the welfare of humanity, peace and brotherhood.

He said Islam teaches peace, brotherhood and welfare of humanity as a whole and appealed the Muslims to follow the righteous path shown by Prophet of Islam.