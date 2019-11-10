Prabhat Pheri taken out for Bhairav Jayanti celebrations

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Commencing celebrations of Bhairav Jayanti, which falls on November 20, a Prabhat Pheri was taken out in the Jammu city, early this morning.

A large number of devotees took part in the Prabhat Pheri, which passed through various parts of the old city besides temples, including Mahalakshmi temple, Pacca Danga, Hanuman Mandir at Moti Bazar, Ranbireshwar temple at Shalamar, Purani Mandi Hanuman temple and culminated at Kaal Bhairav temple on Dhounthly Road.

Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta, Dy Mayor Purnima Sharma and other prominent also participated in the Prabhat Pheri.

Later on, a bike rally was organized by the Bhairav Mandir in collaboration with Reliance Motors Jammu. The bike rally started at 11 am from Reliance Motors (New Plot ) to Bhairav Mandir via Kachi Chawni, Ranbireshwar Mandir Chowk, Bakshi Nagar, GGM Science College Road, Jewel Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, Satwari, Nanak Nagar, Trikuta Nagar, Channi Himmat, Gujjar Nagar Bridge, Raghunath Bazar, Raj Tilak Road and Pacca Danga.

Around 150 bikers participated in the rally. A small Bhandara was also organized by the Bhairav Mandir committee for the participating bikers.

According to Pt Rumil Sharma, priest of the Shri Bhairav Mandir, the Bhairav Jayanti will be celebrated with devotion and religious enthusiasm on November 20. Pooja Archana will begin a day earlier with night long rituals to invite Devtas in the Bhandara on next day, he added and asked the people to lit Diyas outside main entrance of their residences in the evening from November 18 to November 20 to get rid of all types of problems. Pt Sharma also invited people from all walks of life to take part in the Bhandara on November 20.