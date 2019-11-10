DGP discusses overall situation with Northern Army Commander

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 10: Director General of Police (DGP) called on Army Commander Northern Command Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh and enquired about his health.

DGP was accompanied by Additional DG CRPF J&K Zukfikar Hassan, DIG Udhampur-Reasi and SSP Udhampur. Overall security situation of the UT was discussed in the light of the Ayodhaya verdict.

DGP also visited Ramban and held a detailed meeting with Brigade Commander Sector 11 RR, Niranjan Jog, DIG DKR Range BS Tuti, DC Ramban Nazim Zia Khan, SSP Ramban Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic NHW JS Johar, CO CISF and other Officers on the security and law and order situation post abrogation of Article 370 and pronouncement of Ayodhya Judgment.

A meeting was also held with the representatives of the Construction Companies engaged in widening and construction of National Highway and took stock of the landslide areas and other potholes on National Highway requiring immediate attention and repair.

The landslide prone areas and the pace with which the work to clear these landslides is done, were discussed. The concerned Construction Company management representatives were asked to keep their men and machinery available at all such spots for speedy clearance of the road. Some other areas where the road space has been damaged due to recent rains were also discussed. The representatives were asked to rush more manpower and machinery during winter months so that the road does not get blocked for longer duration.

SSP Traffic Nati-onal Highway JS Johar was directed that whenever, there is blockade of road, information must be shared immediately through various channels to maintain traffic discipline and to avoid inconvenience to public. Sufficient Traffic personnel should be deployed at landslide prone areas for regulation of traffic.

DC and SSP Ramban were asked that necessary deployment of police personnel and Magistrates should be made at blockade points to handle any law and order problems. Alternative arrangements in case of road getting blockade for longer period of time should be identified for stranded passengers. The jamming at blockade points and on NHW can be avoided to a large extent if a system of timely sharing of road conditions is made through all available channels and means including FM Radio, TV, Cable network and at main entry points at Udhampur, Nagrota, Banihal and Qazigund.