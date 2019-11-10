BJP delegation from Kargil calls on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov 10: A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Unit Kargil under the leadership of Haji Anayat Ali, former Chairman J&K Legislative Council called on the Lieutenant Governor of UT Ladakh, R.K. Mathur at Raj Bhavan here and put forth various demands of the people of Kargil in the form of a memorandum to him.

The delegation comprised of Mohd Ali Chandan, Executive Councillor LAHDC, Kargil, Stanzin Lakpa Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Zaheer Abass Babar, president Municipal Committee, Kargil, Mohd Hassan Pasha BJYM State vice president J&K and Asadullha Munshi.

Haji Anayat Ali while welcoming the L.G Mathur as L.G of Ladakh, UT submitted a memorandum of demands to him which among other things demanded establishment of LG Office (Raj Bhavan) at Kargil on rotational basis with immediate effect enabling to functioning of the office at Kargil too.

It further demanded establishment of HOD offices at Kargil on equal share basis & smooth functioning of these offices at Kargil thereof, regular air connectivity by providing 72 seater ATR for Kargil-Leh, Kargil-Srinagar & Kargil-Jammu from December this year, Land Protection and Employment Safeguard Bill and inclusion of Ladakh in 6th Schedule of Government of India, Special development package of Rs 1000 crore for establishment of basic infrastructures in Kargil, conversion of Cluster University of Ladakh in to full-fledged University and up gradation of District. Hospital Kargil into 300 bed Hospital.

It further demanded expedition of the tendering /award of contract of work on Zojila tunnel.

The L.G gave assurance to fulfill the demands. He said L.G Office will be established in Kargil too so that the office could function at both the district Headquarters to provide easy access to the people.

All the HOD office shall be functional in both the district on equal share basis.

A 72 seater ATR Air service will be made available to provide air lifting facility for the people of Kargil from December 2019. The tendering and award of allotment of Zojila Tunnel is under process and L.G is taking the matter with (NHIDCL) for speedy process of the matter.

Later Haji Anayat Ali appealed LG (Ladakh) to visit Kargil so that he can address all the issues and various other issues faced by the people of Kargil at the ground level.

The Lieutenant Governor assured the delegation that he will personally take these issues on priority basis with the Central Government and assured that he will be visiting Kargil soon.

He said that granting of Union Territory for Ladakh is the beginning of a new chapter in the development of Ladakh particularly Kargil district.