Northeast is land of unexplored potentials, unsaturated avenues: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 10: Describing Northeast as a land of unexplored potentials and unsaturated avenues, Union Minister for Northeast (DoNER), Dr Jitendra Singh said here that the importance of North Eastern region of India is that, as of today, it has something to offer for every young Start-Up.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who was speaking to media persons after going around the various sections of the 3-day mega “Northeast Festival” being held at Janpath here, said that the response to the three-day event has been overwhelming and rather beyond expectation. He said, he was keenly observing as to how many visitors to the three-day Northeast Festival are from among those who belong to Delhi or other parts of India besides North-east and he was delighted to note that all the stalls/sections at the venue were thronged by crowds of people,mostly yo-ungsters, belo-nging to different parts of India including Delhi, Gujarat, Mahar-ashtra, Tamil Nadu and even NRIs. He said, he was told that some of the NRIs had even specially booked travel tickets for this event.

He hoped that the three-day event in the national capital will open a new window of awareness for all sections of society.

Giving full credit to Prime Minister Nare-ndra Modi for his personal push in transforming North-east, Dr Jitendra Singh said, over the last five years, a constant effort has been made to bring the rest of India closer to the peripheral States of North Eastern region so that it can be realised what all North-east has to offer. For young Start-Ups especially, he said, when all other opportunities and options of livelihood seem exhausted in other parts of India, it is the Northeast which will still continue to offer something or the other, ranging from handicraft to horticulture, fruit to organic products, tourism to trekking, bamboo to cane, music to theatre etc.

With the liberal indulgence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, several out-of -the- box decisions have been taken to facilitate livelihood opportunities and these include amendment in the 100 year old ‘Indian Forest Act’ to exempt home-grown bamboo, introduction of Venture Fund for Start-Ups by Ministry of DoNER etc. As of result of this, he said, groups of Start-Ups from distant States like Gujarat and Karnataka are also now heading for the Northeast.