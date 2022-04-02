Rana pays obeisance at Kol Kandoli Temple; prays for peace

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGROTA, Apr 2: On the auspicious onset of Navratras, Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana paid obeisance at Kol Kandoli temple, the first spiritual destination on the ancient heritage route of Mata Vaishno Deviji Shrine on Trikuta Hills and prayed for peace and tranquility in the country as also in Jammu and Kashmir.

He offered Pujas along with hundreds of devotees and prayed for universal brotherhood and well being of the people.

Rana felicitated the devout on the commencement of Navratras and hoped this auspicious occasion to spread peace and amity and inspire people to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity and the country.

“Pray Navratras to bring happiness, peace and prosperity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, he said.

The yatra to the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi on the ancient will begin tomorrow from the Kol Kandoli Temple in Nagrota and will pass through the spiritual destinations of Durga Mata temple – Pangali, Shiv temple – Thandapani – Drabi, Shiv Shakti temple – Marh, Drabi, Kali Mata temple – Gundla Talab, Ram Darbar and Shiv temple – Bamyal and Oli temple Chhapanoo-Bamyal.