One lakh ex-servicemen be settled in Valley to protect KPs: BJP MP

Pandits celebrate Navratra in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 2: Navreh-which marks the start of New Year for the Kashmiri Pandits-was today celebrated in Kashmir while the major event was held at the Sharika Devi Temple situated in the Old City right along the hem of Hari Parbat.

Click here to watch video

In this regard, the devotees at the temple said that they were happy that for the first time in the last 32 years they were able to reach the temple of Sharika Devi to offer special prayers on the occasion of Navreh.

Though the occasion is celebrated every year at the Sharika Devi Temple, the devotees said that this year, the same was celebrated on a large scale and that the Kashmiri pandits living in various parts of the country had already planned it.

Member of Parliament, Subramanian Swamy who also attended the special Puja held on the occasion of Navreh said that the people of India will protect Kashmiri pandits and will ensure that they are brought back to their homes.

“It is great to be here and seeing Kashmiri pandits reaching here despite the violence they faced is courageous and for that, they deserve to be applauded; they are here to celebrate the event, with utmost zeal and enthusiasm,” he said.

He suggested that one lakh ex-servicemen along with their families should be allowed to settle in Kashmir so that they could protect the Kashmiri pandits after their return.

“Before taking any step towards making the Kashmiri Pandits return to the Valley, it should be ensured that the Kashmiri pandits are not harmed and there is sufficient protection in place for them,” he said.

A devotee who identified herself as Jimmy said that she felt contended after attending the Puja at the Temple and that she sees a ray of hope that Kashmiri Pandits would finally be able to return to their home and celebrate Navreh with zeal and zest

“The safety is a must for the Kashmiri pandits to return and it is an individual matter as well because those who stayed back in Kashmir found it to be safe here, and those who left, did not; there is a need for the Government to take the necessary steps,” she said.

She said that after the PMs package for Kashmiri pandits, a number of people returned to Kashmir and took up jobs and that was because they wanted to come back.

“They were doing well there, but they returned because there was an urge to come back; even if we have built houses in several parts of the country, but that is not home. Home is Kashmir,” she said, adding she wants to return to Kashmir for which, she said, the Government should make efforts.

Ravinder Pandita who heads Save Sharda Committee said that the onus lies on the majority community to accommodate the Kashmiri pandits.

“Also the Government has to initiate measures for the return of Kashmiri pandits; there is a need for our social, political and economic emancipation,” he said.