BJP’s developmental agenda touches lives of all: Salathia

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 2: Pradesh BJP vice president and former Minister, Surjeet Singh Salathia today called for strengthening the hands of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, saying this is imperative for steering Jammu and Kashmir to peace, progress and prosperity with focus on providing benefits of social and economic welfare schemes to each and every section of the society particularly to those who have been left behind in the race of development.

While addressing a public meeting at Bari-Brahamana this afternoon, Salathia said to end the era of disparity between regions and sub-regions and to ensure flow of funds for equitable development of Jammu and Kashmir, a mechanism of double engine governance holds the key.

The BJP has already initiated several pro-people and pro-poor policies, which have touched the lives of the people living in backward and border areas, youth, under-privileged and weaker segments of the society, women and farmers, Salathia said and hoped that these will prove a turning point in Jammu and Kashmir that has undergone a turbulent phase for many years during the past three decades.

The Pradesh vice president said political instability and inconsistency among several leaders, who want to be seen on both sides of the fence, has cost Jammu and Kashmir the most in terms of progress and development. This mindset has to be given a farewell by strengthening the BJP for ushering in a new phase of development.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included BJP vice president district Samba, Vijay Singh, BDC chairperson, Vijaypur, Jogeshwar Singh, Sarpanch, Rajinder Pura, Brijpal Singh, Sarpanch Smailpur, Balwant Singh, Sarpanch Sumb, Suraj Prakash Verma, Sarpanch Simbal, Baldev Singh, Ex Chairman Bari Brahamana, Raman Gupta, Sarpanch Kartholi, Angrez Singh, Sarpanch Shay Talab, Mohammed Saleem, Sarpanch Rajpura, Sher Mohammad, Naib Sarpanch, Zahid, Bagwan Singh and others.