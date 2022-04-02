Indresh Kumar lashes out at critics of ‘Kashmir Files’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 2: Lashing out at the critics of ‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie based on exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990 Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar today said “the people should condemn the Pakistan-sponsored terrorism which brought death and destruction to the entire Valley.”

The RSS leader who is on a tour of Jammu region was talking to reporters at RS Pura at the sidelines of a function organised by Rashtriya Muslim Morcha.

He appealed to the people to maintain age-old communal harmony and brotherhood for which the country is known across the globe.

“National Conference, PDP, Congress and (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) should have unequivocally condemned the terror which was responsible for death and destruction in the Valley and displacement of Kashmiri Pandits,” Indresh Kumar told reporters

Responding to a question about the ‘Kashmir Files’ movie, he said the film was not made by any Government but some “non-political people” and is based on reality and facts.

“When nearly 80,000 people have lost their lives, there are lot of tragic stories…a few Kashmiri Muslims at the behest of Pakistan unleashed the reign of terror and defamed Kashmiriyat and Islam. The Kashmiri’s should come forward and condemn those involved in the terror instead of maintaining silence,” he said.

The RSS leader said he is personally against the displacement of anyone, whether in India, Pakistan or Bangladesh. “There should be no oppression on anyone and everyone should live in peace everywhere.”

Indresh Kumar said he had set up the J & K Sahita Samiti for the welfare of the displaced people, irrespective of their religion.

Referring to the Conference organized by Muslim Rashtriya Manch, he said people from all walks including Gujjars and Bakerwals, Pahari-speaking people, Dogra’s and Kashmiris attended the function.

“It was organized to send a message across the country that we are all Indians, irrespective of our religion, region, caste, creed and language. The specialty of our country is that it connects people of all faiths and everyone lives respectfully,” he said.

Congratulating the people on the commencement of Navratri festival and fasting month of Ramadan, Indresh Kumar said “We have to join hands and stay away from rioting and hooliganism to make India and Jammu and Kashmir an abode of peace and progress.”

He lauded Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government for its successful handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and helping other nations.