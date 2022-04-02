Itoo inaugurates Hot Air Balloon at Zabarwan Park

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Apr 2: Director, Tourism , Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo today said popularization of local cultures, cuisine, and languages is part of the promotional campaigns of the department and department is committed to provide a wholesome local experience of these components to the tourists coming here.

Addressing the valedictory function of a cultural conference here today, the Director Tourism said cultural promotion and exchanges are the fundamental components of tourism and the department, fully aware of this, has a set mechanism of promoting local cultures, languages and cuisine among the tourists visiting the UT.

Vice Chancellor, IUST, Prof Shakeel Romshu and a galaxy of intellectuals were present during the session.

Earlier in the day, the Director Tourism launched the Hot Air Balloon adventure facility at Zabarwan Park, Srinagar.