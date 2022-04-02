Excelsior Correspondent
BARAMULLA, Apr 2: Director, Tourism , Kashmir, Dr. G N Itoo today said popularization of local cultures, cuisine, and languages is part of the promotional campaigns of the department and department is committed to provide a wholesome local experience of these components to the tourists coming here.
Addressing the valedictory function of a cultural conference here today, the Director Tourism said cultural promotion and exchanges are the fundamental components of tourism and the department, fully aware of this, has a set mechanism of promoting local cultures, languages and cuisine among the tourists visiting the UT.
Vice Chancellor, IUST, Prof Shakeel Romshu and a galaxy of intellectuals were present during the session.
Earlier in the day, the Director Tourism launched the Hot Air Balloon adventure facility at Zabarwan Park, Srinagar.
Itoo inaugurates Hot Air Balloon at Zabarwan Park
Excelsior Correspondent