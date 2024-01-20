Ram Temple consecration: Dharmarth Trust invites Jammuties at Shree Raghunathji Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: The trustee of J&K Dharmarth Trust (DT) and former Minister Ajatshatru Singh invited the people of Jammu to participate in the three day grand celebrations at the Shree Raghunath Ji Temple in Jammu.

The celebrations is commencing from January 20 to 22, in connection with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya.

Addressing a press conference Ajatshatru Singh expressed, “Being a Raghuvanshi, I, on behalf of J&K Dharmarth Trust comprising Chairman Trustee, Dr. Karan Singh, Yuvraj Vikramaditya Singh, Ranvijay Singh, Martand Singh, and Dr. Ritu Singh, invite the people of Jammu to participate in the grand celebrations at Shree Raghunath Ji Temple in Jammu.”

Giving more details about the programme, he said that the three-day grand celebration will commence with the Sunderkand Paath on January 20, 2024, followed by the initiation of a 24-hour Akhand Paath of Shri Ram Charitmanas on January 21, 2024. The festivities will continue with Bhajan Sandhaya, featuring live performances by renowned singers such as Sonali Dogra and folk artists in the temple premises on January 21 and 22. Additionally, Dogri Dham, a traditional Dogra cuisine, will be served to the visiting devotees.

Singh mentioned that elderly individuals unable to visit Ayodhaya will have the opportunity to watch the live telecast of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhaya, seeking blessings at Shree Raghunath Ji in Jammu.

Dr. Ritu Singh also appealed to the people of Jammu to actively participate and make their presence felt during the three-day grand celebrations at Shree Raghunath ji Temple in Jammu. They emphasized the importance of collective community involvement to ensure the celebration becomes truly memorable.

Brig R.S Langeh (Retd), President of J&K Dharmarth Trust, and SSP Ashok Sharma (Retd), Secretary, were also present during the press conference.