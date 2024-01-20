Astro India launches All-Electric XUV400 Pro Range

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: Mahindra & Mahindra’s All-Electric XUV400 Pro Range was launched by Astro India Automobile Pvt Ltd in Jammu here today.

The XUV400 was launched by Mohinder Gupta, Chairman, Astro India Automobile Pvt Ltd, MD Vikram Mahajan, Director Satyam Gupta and Dr C.D Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohinder Gupta said that the New Pro Range is available for our customers in three new variants, EC Pro (34.5kWh battery, 3.3 kW AC Charger), EL Pro (34.5 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger), and EL Pro (39.4 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger).

Giving more details about the vehicle, he said, “The vehicle is launched with all new Interiors including, 26.04cm infotainment system and a 26.04cm digital instrument cluster complementing the sophisticated dual tone interiors with premium, and modern dashboard.”

The all-electric XUV400 has the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment; 0-100 kmph in a mere 8.3 seconds, top speed of 150 kmph. Operating in the C-segment SUV category, the XUV400 is 4200 mm long and boasts a wheelbase of 2600 mm, which offers its occupants not only excellent cabin space and legroom to luxuriate in but also best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof).

The XUV400 provides the highest power 110kW (150PS) and torque 310 Nm in its segment, powered by a high capacity 39.4 kWh and 34.5 kWh lithium-ion battery, delivering a range of 456 kilometres and 375 kilometres respectively, as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC).