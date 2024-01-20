KPs observe Holocaust Day, demand rehabilitation with dignity

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: On the occasion of 35th anniversary of the forced exodus from their Homeland in Kashmir Valley, Kashmir Samiti Delhi (KSD) observed the day as Holocaust day.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumeer Chrungoo, President of Kashmir Samiti Delhi (KSD) reflected on the tragic day as a stark reminder of the innocent lives lost to the hands of Pakistan Sponsored terrorists in the Kashmir Valley.

The event ultimately led to the persecution and expulsion of the entire Kashmiri Pandit community, resulting in the loss of their homeland, cultural heritage, and religious roots.

Chrungoo emphasized the enduring pain, describing the exodus as a genocide, a complete denial of the right to live in their ancestral and aboriginal surroundings.

“The sense of loss is immense and acute. Our community faces the threat of total extinction as our population has marginally decreased due to persistent stress and strain,” said Chrungoo. ”

“Our return and rehabilitation have been compromised beyond human dignity. We are endlessly waiting for justice, while the perpetrators of gruesome crimes against our community enjoy freedom without consequences,” he said.

He expressed the frustration of living alongside those who had seized their properties, killed community leaders, and issued ultimatums to convert to Islam or leave the Valley. Despite being insignificant in number and lacking political influence, the Kashmiri Pandits find themselves alone and abandoned, left to grapple with the shocking developments that have transpired over the years.

“We had no enmity with anyone. We are left alone, forsaken and forgotten,” Chrungoo lamented.

The President concluded by urging the community to pray for a safe, dignified, and honourable return to their homeland, as envisioned in the Margdarshan Resolution adopted by KSD.

Panun Kashmir (PK) also marked the solemn occasion of “Holocaust Day” commemorating the tragic events of 1990 when Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes for the seventh time.

In a virtual meeting led by President Virender Raina, the organization reiterated its dedication to the pursuit of a separate Homeland in Kashmir.

Raina emphasized the evolving nature of the Kashmiri Pandit struggle, with younger generations actively participating. The global consciousness fostered by Panun Kashmir has garnered support from various KP groups and individuals worldwide. In the aftermath of Article 370’s abrogation, the prospect of a separate homeland as a Union Territory seems achievable.

He stressed the need for strategic alignment in the digital era and urged unity among KP groups to face emerging challenges collectively.

As Panun Kashmir rededicates itself to the cause, these discussions underscore the multifaceted challenges facing the community.

The organization remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice, unity, and the establishment of a secure Homeland for Kashmiri Pandits.

Meanwhile, a similar function was also organised by Kashmir Pandit Conference (KPC )in which Kundan Kashmiri, President KPC expressed anguish for being victim of atrocities and injustice from last 34 years.—–

On this occasion, Kundan Kashmiri, President KPC stated that victim displaced KP,s witnessed unprecedented challenges of terror and were first victim of the atrocities and killings in the valley and January 19,1990 was the beginning of the genocide and ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Pandits on a mass scale, that ultimately culminated in the complete exodus of the aboriginal indigenous people that represented a great civilization which was more than 5000 years old.

He also appealed the community for forging unity and forming of an Apex committee of all organisations and well known persons in the larger interests of the community, who jointly and together fight against the present challenge being faced by the victim community.

Among others who were present on the occasion included Dr. HL Saraf, MK Raina, Tej Pandita , Susheel Ji Bhat, SL Zuthsi, RL Raina,SL Zuthsi and Suraj Wali.