Sarovar Hotels & Resorts MD visits Food Crafts Institute

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: Managing Director (MD) Sarovar Hotels & Resorts Ajay Kumar Bakaya, a company which has more than 110 hotels at 67 destinations all over India and abroad, today visited Food Crafts Institute, Jagti in Jammu.

Bakaya visited the institute along with Rakesh Wazir, President Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra and interacted with the students of the institute.

Bakaya took a round of the complex and appreciated the facilities in the Institute and enquired about diploma courses of different trades of Hotel Management in the Institute.

While interacting with the students Bakaya laid the thrust on practical exposure being given to the students during the course of training in the institute.

He briefed the students about the vibrant picture of India’s Hospitality industry and demand of our skilled man power at international level and assured that the Sarovar will try its level best to absorb good talent from the institute.

Rakesh Wazir also assured the students for their full support in their industrial training and placements in the industry as industry always welcome the trained man power with open arms.

Jyoti Bhatti, Principal of the institute apprised about the curriculum and practical aspects being undertaken by the students in the institute as per the curriculum and syllabus designed by National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) Ministry of Tourism Govt. of India and showed the College to the dignitaries and thanked them for making it a point to come to the institute.