Follow norms, desist from direct Admn contact: H&ME

Forms panel for essential equipment list in hospitals

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Jan 19: In an effort to curb the practice of officers directly approaching the Administrative Department for grievance resolution, especially related to the service matters, the Health & Medical Education (H&ME) Department has directed them to refrain from such an approach, terming it a violation of laid-down norms.

In a communication issued in this regard, the H&ME stated that it has been receiving numerous representations from employees of different cadres in subordinate offices for inter-cadre deputation on a reciprocal basis and for their transfer/deputation from one cadre to another, without the knowledge of their controlling officers as well as the Heads of Departments.

“Some officers/officials are also directly approaching the Administrative Department for the redressal of their grievances pertaining to service matters without adopting the proper procedure and official channels.” It said.

These acts, H&ME said, being in violation of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1956, have been viewed seriously by the authorities.

“Direct communication by the officers/officials with the Administrative Department, bypassing all official channels, besides triggering avoidable correspondence with subordinate offices, results in wastage of time and resources,” noted H&ME.

Accordingly, to arrest this practice, H&ME has directed all officials of the department to desist from directly approaching the Administrative Department henceforth and “follow the prescribed procedures and approach appropriate authorities (Controlling Officers/ HoDs) for the redressal of their genuine grievances.”

However, H&ME further noted that HoDs who receive inter-cadre deputation requests from officials under their control may submit such cases to the Administrative Department along with unreserved NOCs from both cadre controlling authorities and subject to fulfillment of conditions.

The conditions laid down by the authorities include officials having completed their probation satisfactorily and their inter-cadre deputation on a reciprocal basis is against identical posts.

“Further, inter-cadre deputation of any official(s) without a reciprocal basis shall only be considered on pressing and genuine Medical/humanitarian grounds,” it said.

Meanwhile, the department has also ordered the constitution of a committee to review the Essential Equipment List (EEL), tasked with providing recommendations for notifying the EEL of the H&ME Department.

The committee formed will have Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar, Jammu, as members; Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd as Convenor; and Director Health Services Kashmir, Jammu as members.

The Committee has been given the power of co-opting any other member of specialties that are equipment-intensive such as Anesthesiology, Radiology, etc., to finalize the EEL.

“The committee shall furnish a detailed report with specific recommendations regarding the list of essential equipment as may be required in all the hospitals of J&K, including Medical College hospitals, within 20 days from the issuance of the order,” H&ME directed.