Div Com reviews arrangements for conduct of JKSSB exam

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements put in place for conducting the examination for the recruitment of Accounts Assistants in the Jammu Division.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, SSPs of Jammu Division and Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board.

The Div Com underscored the need for foolproof and robust arrangements for the successful conduct of the examination being conducted across the region.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners and SSPs to personally monitor the training sessions, selection of centres and transportation of examination material to the centres.

The Div Com directed the Deputy Commissioners to deploy senior functionaries as incharges of the examination centres in their respective districts.

Discussion was also held on ensuring hassle free movement of public transport for the candidates and setting up control rooms for seeking examination related information.

The Div Com appreciated the Deputy Commissioners for arrangements made for the successful conduct of the examination for the recruitment of Panchayat Secretaries, the selection list of which was released in a time bound manner.

Chairman JKSSB, Rajesh Sharma informed the meeting about the support and assistance being provided by the Board to the district administrations for the examination scheduled on January 28.