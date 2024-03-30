Rains Lash Jammu And Kashmir For 2nd Day, Snow Blankets Pahalgam

Srinagar, Mar 30: Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed widespread rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the upper reaches experienced snowfall, bringing down the temperatures.

The Meteorological Department’s (MeT) centre in Srinagar predicted widespread light to moderate rain or snow and thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir in the next 24 hours and a decrease in precipitation from March 31.

In the last 24 hours, Srinagar received 29.7 mm of rain, Pahalgam 35.4 mm, Gulmarg 26.6 mm, Qazigund 22.6 mm, Kokernag 30.2 mm, and Kupwara 20.2 mm.

In the Jammu region, Banihal received 43.8 mm, Bhaderwah 16 mm, Batote 29.2 mm, Katra 37.4 mm, and Jammu 8 mm.

The upper reaches, including the tourist resort of Pahalgam, received light snow last night.

The night temperatures also witnessed a dip, with Srinagar recording a minimum of 6.8 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s 8.2 degrees Celsius.

MeT said Pahalgam had 1.3 and Gulmarg had minus 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

The MeT has predicted wet weather till Sunday. The weather is generally expected to remain dry between April 1 and 5, with light rain at isolated places on April 3.