Searches Conducted After Reports Of Suspicious Movements In J&K’s Rajouri

JAMMU, Mar 30: Security forces have conducted a thorough search operation following reports of suspicious movements in a forward area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Saturday.

The joint search operation by the Army and police was conducted in Brevi Bajimal and Chrangal-Kabukot in the Dharamsal area on Friday, they added.

The officials said the security forces fired a few rounds during the search of a natural cave at Brevi Bajimal but nothing was found there.