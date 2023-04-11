Prostitution Racket, Second In 8 Days, Busted In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Apr 11: Jammu and Kashmir police has busted a second prostitution racket in Srinagar city in over a week and arrested three persons including a couple for allegedly operating the racket.

Police said the racket was busted during the investigation in the recently unearthed sex racket in Bagh- e- Mehtab area.

“ In continuation of the investigation of the recently unearthed prostitution racket in Bagh- e-Mehtab, the Srinagar police busted another prostitution racket in the Nowgam area, in which three persons running racket have been arrested onspot including one woman,” a police statement said.

Police said Shabir Ahmed Mir of Charlipora Nowgam, who has been arrested in the case, was the main kingpin of the racket.

The other two arrested included, Mir’s wife Shazia Shabir Mir and Adil Gulzar Hazar of Soura Srinagar.

Police said one sex worker, a local girl and two clients Nazir Ahmad Malla and Irshad Ahmad Dar- both residents of Narbal

Police said the investigation is on and more such raids are expected to be made in the coming days.

The police asked the general public once again to verify the identity of their tenants with the local police station and install CCTVS in their properties.

It requested people should report any immoral & illegal activity notice to nearest police station or at the women helpline

On April 3, J&K police had busted a prostitution racket which was being operated from a rented house at Bagh-e-Mehtab area in Srinagar and arrested two persons, who were allegedly involved in running the illegal trade. Six people including four female sex workers were detained for questioning. (Agencies)