Jammu And Kashmir Reports 97 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, No Death

JAMMU, April 10: Jammu and Kashmir reported 97 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

They said that 49 cases were reported from Jammu division and 48 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 480230. Among the cases, 174353 are from Jammu division and 305967 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, 28 cases were reported Jammu, 14 from Srinagar, 10 from Budgam, seven from Kulgam, six Samba, four each from Udhampur and Kishtwar, three each from Rajouri, Baramulla, Ganderbal, two each from Reasi and Pulwama besides one each from Kathua, Poonch and Bandipora.

There was no death either from Jammu division or Kashmir valley during the time. So far 4788 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2355 from Jammu division and 2433 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 52 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—seven from Jammu division and 45 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 471 active cases— 200 in Jammu and 271 in Kashmir.