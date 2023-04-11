Operation Of 45 Drug Retail Outlets Suspended For Violation Of Norms

JAMMU, APRIL 11: Drug Control Organisation has suspended operation of scores of Drugs retail sale establishments across Jammu Province for violation of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940

As per the department, an extensive drive was conducted in Jammu Province wherein Supervisory Checks of Drugs Sale Establishments were carried out under the direct supervision of respective Assistant Drug Controllers & overall supervision of Deputy Drugs Controller, Jammu Mohammad Iqbal Palla.

The drive was targeted to ensure that the pharmacies operate strictly in consonance with the mandate of law and don’t indulge in any unethical sale of habit forming formulations.

During the said drive, Operations of Forty Five Retail Sale Establishments ( 15 in Jammu , 08 in Samba , 05 each in Kathua & Rajouri, 03 in Doda, 03 in Udhampur , 02 in Poonch ,02 in Ramban,01 each in Reasi & Kishtwar) were disallowed u/s 22 (d) of Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 on spot. The reason for suspension was particularly Non maintenance of Sales records in violation to the rules mandated under the Act. The Licenses were warned of severe action in case the violations are not removed/rectified within stipulated period of time.

Statutory Drug samples of more than Hundred Pharmaceutical Preparations were lifted randomly viz Antibiotics, PPI, Steroid, NSAIDs etc were also for determination of strength and purity. These samples were referred to Drug Testing Laboratories for framing legal opinion to ascertain their quality parameters, so as to ensure that quality and genuine medicines are provided to the end users.

Stocks of Drugs worth Rs 8155 that were found contravening the provisions of the Act were also confiscated from the supply chain by the Regulatory Officers of the organization under section 23 of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act.

Moreover, an awareness cum orientation program was conducted at Udhampur & Kathua wherein the trade fraternity was impressed upon to install CCTV Cameras at prominent places in their premises and to switch over to computerized system of billing for maintenance of records.

Lotika Khajuria, State Drugs Controller has impressed upon members of trade fraternity to maintain sales records of Drugs falling under Schedule H and H1 & Insulin Syringes strictly as per mandated legal provisions particularly against valid prescription of RMP only. She reiterated that the Department shall initiate severe punitive actions against such pharmacies who indulge in any unfair/unethical trade practices.