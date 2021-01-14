Prestigious National Fellowship of Pain Mgmt awarded to Dr Nandita

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Dr Nandita Mehta, Professor and Head, Department of Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Management at Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences (ASCOMS) & Hospital, Jammu has successfully completed and qualified prestigious National Fellowship of the Indian Association of Pain Management.

The exit exam was conducted by Indian Association of Pain Management on January 10 at M S Ramaiah Medical College, Bengaluru. Pain Medicine is relatively a new branch and formal training of this speciality of medicine is available in very few centres in India.

Dr Nandita Mehta is trained to use her expertise to manage various acute and chronic painful conditions like backache, sciatica, sacroiliitis, joint pains including painful conditions of joints e.g hip, knee, shoulder, elbow and ankle. Other conditions like fibromyalgia, pelvic and abdominal pain, frozen shoulder, headache, neuralgia and pain and distress due to various cancers are also her field of interest.

The painful conditions can effectively be managed not only by using medicines but sometimes with the use of specific interventional procedures. These procedures are done under the guidance of ultrasound/c – arm for exact localization of pain generator and precise drug delivery.

She has also been trained in Radio frequency ablation and regenerative medicine like platelet rich plasma (PRP) therapy for various painful conditions. Many patients of various painful conditions have already been diagnosed and treated successfully by Dr Nandita Mehta.