Farooq expresses concern over administrative inertia in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 14: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah today presided over a meet of party’s District Presidents at his residence here.

Party’s Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Zone Presidents Mohammad Akbar Lone, Ali Mohammad Dar, District presidents Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Javed Dar, Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, GR Naaz, Altaf Ahmed Kaloo, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Mir, provincial secretary Showkat Mir were present in the meeting.

Interacting with party leaders, Party President said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have yet again reposed their faith on the party to salvage them from the current quagmire and that it was imperative for the party leaders, provincial and district level functionaries to rise up to the expectations of people in these trying times.

“Cynics had cast us off, but resilience showcased by our party cadre by rejecting all the bogus assumptions and narratives is for everyone to see. People have yet again put our party in the vanguard for providing radical and strong direction to them at this time. People have reemphasized that they trust none but National Conference. DDC election results have attested to our mass base in all the regions of J&K, the need of the hour though is to strengthen it and perk up our organizational structure and broaden it more aggressively than ever before. People know how our party helped to purge them from the miserable past overcast with feudal subjugation; now they have again set their eyes on us to salvage them to safe shores from the prevailing state of despondency and disillusionment. Therefore, the party’s district, Halqa, and Provincial level functionaries should gear themselves up to face the challenges with increased vehemence,” he said.

Expressing concern over the administrative deficit and development inertia in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq said, “We also know how the development scenario has worsened in Jammu and Kashmir. The mis-governance is continuing unabated, the government’s poor post COVID-19 response to recover from the economic slump and the recent administrative inertia in wake of the heavy snowfall are few cases in point,” he said.

The party functionaries on the occasion apprised the party president about the post DDC scenario and other issues concerning the party in respective constituencies.