Art 370 abrogation to give fillip to academics in J&K: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Union Minister in PMO with Independent charge of North Eastern States, Dr Jitendra Singh today expressed the hope that the abrogation of Article 370 will give fillip to academics in J&K.

Addressing a delegation of Jammu University teachers who called on him here, this evening, Dr Jitendra Singh sought their cooperation and support in taking the J&K forward in educational sector so that our students can compete in any competition at national level and come with flying colours.

He, said in view of opening of nine Medical Colleges in the UT, one AIIMS and other educational and professional colleges J&K needs a talented faculty as it lacks the same and that is the reason the Doda Medical College could not start the classes for two academic sessions due to lack of teachers and now the session will be started from this year as teachers have become available. He said the teachers coming from outside need guarantee that their children will get admission in educational institutions and professional colleges here besides they will also get the residential accommodation in the UT.

The delegation of the University teachers led by Prof Virender Kundal which called on Union Minister also showed confidence that post abrogation Articles 370 and 35 A will open new vistas for the academicians in J&K.

They said the teachers of JU will work hard to find out the ways and means for promoting capacity building and capability among the students to compete in the competitive examinations under the new scenario created in the erstwhile State after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 -A.

The delegation also expressed the satisfaction that after abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A there should not be any hesitation for the faculty and teachers from outside to serve in J&K and the Government should provide all facilities and support to them especially in getting accommodated here besides getting education of their children both in educational institutions and professional colleges.

The other members of the delegation included Prof Parkash Anthal, Prof Pankaj Srivastava, Prof Satinder Kumar, Prof Rajeev Rattan, Prof Pawan Kumar, Prof Vinay Chauhan, Dr Tarseem Singh, Dr Parmil Kumar, Dr Sushant Pandya, Dr Satya Priya, Dr Ajay Taloor, Dr Anil Gupta and Dr Inderjeet Singh.

Later, another delegation of College Teachers Association (CTA) Jammu province led by its president Dr Rakesh Jasrotia called on Dr Jitendra Singh here and complimented him for taking keen interest in getting their long pending demands including release of increments and promotions resolved.

The other members of CTA were Dr Lokinder Singh, Dr Amit Kumar, Dr Parshotam Singh and Dr Joginder Sharma.